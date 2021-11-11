NRFA exceeds 2021 budget

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Kafue

THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has beaten its 2021 target, collecting K1.9 billion fees against K1.76 billion budget and is expected to close the year with K2 billion revenue.

NRFA public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila has attributed the high toll collection to robust and enhanced internal systems and controls which the agency has instituted.

Mr Hamachila said this yesterday when he took a delegation from Mozambique on a tour of the Shimabala Toll Plaza.

“The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in high volumes of traffic on major highways… this also contributed to the increase in the amount of toll fees collected.

“NRFJHA is collecting toll fees from 37 toll collection points, 27 of which are inland toll gates,” he said.

Mr Hamachila said NFRA is working in line with the Ministry of Finance guidelines in disbursing money to intended target projects through