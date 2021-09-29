Now, this is class from Chief Mukuni

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kazungula

THIRTY-FOUR traditional leaders pursuing a degree programme at Chalimbana University will be given a treat during their semester holidays at a five-star hotel courtesy of their colleague, Chief Mukuni. The beneficiaries are pursuing a traditional leaders’ management and governance degree programme, which started with a diploma course.So far, 18 of the benefiting chiefs were in Livingstone on Monday to experience the adventure, which included wildlife viewing and a boat cruise.

“I went to Lusaka and found them in class at Chalimbana University and I was told they were about to write the first end-of-year exams and I asked them to come [to Livingstone] after they write their exams and take off the stress,” the host, Chief Mukuni, said in an interview. Chief Mukuni sees the invitation as an opportunity to expose the tourism spots his chiefdom is offering to local and international visitors. He implored Government to upgrade infrastructure and build modern facilities.

Chief Mukuni regretted how the source of the Zambezi has been neglected in North-Western Province. “I have been to see the source of the Zambezi, it is in total neglect. To me CLICK TO READ MORE