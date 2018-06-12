Now, resurrection Ndola prophet locked up

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

AS THE story of a woman claiming to have risen from the dead in Ndola rages, police have now locked up a clergyman who is alleged to have prophesied her “resurrection”.

The woman at the centre of the storm is reported to have died one year seven months ago.

Bishop Boniface Chamanyonga of Bethany Apostolic Church in Ndola was detained after undergoing police interrogations at the Ndola Central Police Station on Saturday.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga said Chamanyonga was questioned at the weekend and is being held in police custody for his safety.

“He is under police protection. We have not arrested him. He can only be arrested and charged once the DNA results are confirmed,” Mrs Katanga said.

Police in Ndola last week sent six human samples, including one from the remains of a dead woman, for Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing at the police headquarters in Lusaka READ MORE