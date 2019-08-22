Now, minister summons FAZ top brass over girls failed trip

ROBINSON KUNDA, Casablanca

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga has summoned the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee over the under-20 women national team’s failure to travel to Morocco for the African Games.

Director of sport Bessie Chelemu confirmed here yesterday that the minister has called the FAZ hierarchy for a meeting tomorrow at his office to seek clarification on a number of issues.