Now Kamanga sues Simataa

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE bad blood between once upon a time good friends – Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and veteran football administrator Simataa Simataa – seems nowhere near its end with the former suing the latter for defamation of character in the Lusaka High Court.

According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court by Kamanga’s advocates Mosha and Company, the FAZ boss feels his personal and professional character and reputation has been seriously damaged and has suffered considerable distress and embarrassment over the article which appeared in the News Diggers on June 11, 2019 headlined ”Kamanga tried to bribe me – Simataa”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/