Now Kabuswe targets manganese

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Mansa

HAVING toured the mines on the Copperbelt and North-Western Province, where one of the results was suspension of mining activities at Kansenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe is now in Luapula to check on manganese mining.

But even more significant, his visit comes after he gave a blueprint for the development of the mining industry to Parliament last month through a ministerial statement.

He did not mince his words to Parliament, saying the illegalities in manganese mining are unacceptable.

Yesterday, he offered a way out for the illegal manganese miners in Luapula by urging them to form cooperatives and legalise their operations