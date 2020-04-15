Now is time to bond with family

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AS families continue to stay home as part of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, parents, especially fathers, have been advised to use the opportunity to bond with their children.

To prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Government has urged Zambians to stay at home and self-isolate since the pandemic easily spreads in crowds and close contact among people.

While self-isolation may at times be hard, many people are discovering that it presents them an opportunity to slow down to reflect on their welfare and the importance of family.

This is why World Family Organisation vice-president Judith Mwila has urged parents to use this self-isolation period to bond with their children and provide them with wisdom.

Ms Mwila also welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to extend the 14 days ban on opening of bars and restriction on social gatherings to avert the spread of COVID-19.

Schools have also been closed and all pupils are spending most of their time at home.

“We commend the President for extending the ban on closure of bars and other places because it is the best way to save lives.

“It is timely because we are grappling with issues of absentee parents in these homes because some of them are either out drinking or for work,” Ms Mwila, who is also Families Are Nations founder, said.

She said parents should use the ‘stay at home’ period to nurture their children and guide them on how to face realities of life such as disasters like COVID-19.

“Usually, these children are raised by maids and teachers and they are rarely with their parents, especially fathers.

“Dads are known to be absentee parents. Now is the time for them to see how it is to see kids get up in the morning until they go to sleep. Parents will now know how each member of the family behaves,” Ms Mwila said.

She said parents should also start ‘home-schooling’ their children, whose opening school dates are unknown.

“And this is also a time for husbands who may not be essential workers to think outside the box and maybe start a garden at home and make ends meet,” Ms Mwila said.

She also urged parents not to relent in maintaining good hygiene to protect themselves and children from contracting COVID-19.