Now down to final 3

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical committee has narrowed the shortlist for the national team coach from the initial 13 to only three with former Uganda coach Serbian Milutin Sredojevic, commonly known as Micho, emerging as a favourite to land the job.

According to the source at Football House, the other two candidates who made the final list are former Mozambique coach and Portugal International Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of Belgium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/