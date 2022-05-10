Now Chitotela sued over K6.5m debt

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

BARELY a week after appearing in court over money laundering- related allegations, former Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has been sued over a K6.5 million debt. AZADI Investment Limited has sued Mr Chitotela claiming K6.5 million as balance for construction of his house in Chongwe, which was contracted at K9.6 million. The company is further seeking an order in the alternative that Mr Chitotela's property number CHONG/LN_21188/51 Chongwe district be sold for the company to recover its money. On April 29, 2022, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) restricted the same property belonging to Mr Chitotela as it was reasonably suspected to be proceed of crime. The property, registered under the name Liu Runmin, a Lusaka businessman, was seized as it was believed to be tainted in relation to a serious offence under investigation by the commission. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, AZADI Investment says it entered into a construction contract with Mr Chitotela on August 11, 2018. The agreement was for the construction of a residential house situated at property number CHONG/LN_21188/51, Chongwe. "The plaintiff will aver and prove at