Now Bowman demands DNA

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

FOLLOWING allegations by a woman that he is not supporting the three children he fathered with her, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has been compelled to ask the Lusaka High Court to grant him an order to enable him to conduct a DNA paternity test. Mercy Cowham has been going round media houses claiming that the former Copperbelt and Lusaka Province minister is her lover and they have three children together, with a fourth one on the way When she first claimed that she was Mr Lusambo’s lover, the Daily Mail contacted the MP, who casually dismissed her claims saying it was not the first time she was making the allegations.He thought she probably needed professional help to deal with her obsessions. “I want to know what spirit has entered that lady,” Mr Lusambo said. On her part, Ms Cowham, who said she completed Grade 12 in 2013, claimed to have met Mr Lusambo seven years ago in Ndola. She said the three children she has with him are aged six, two and one. “All I am asking is that he begins sponsoring my children,” she said. “When I met him, I was young and didn’t know that he was a married man. I didn’t even know his status in society then. I was a virgin when I met him. I was also young and naïve. When I bring up the issue, he tells people that I am insane.”

Her aunt, Dorothy Chisenga, who claimed to be living in Eastern Province with the children, said the family had failed to meet Mr Lusambo because