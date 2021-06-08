Now, 190 on oxygen

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE number of coronavirus patients on oxygen therapy has increased from 69 to 186 in the last seven days, with the latest ones being 17 in the 24 hours leading to yesterday. On Sunday, 169 people were on oxygen therapy but the number rapidly rose to 186 by yesterday.

The demand for oxygen in isolation facilities has risen following a spike of severe cases, and the Ministry of Health has called for collaborated efforts to curb community transmissions. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said in a statement yesterday that it is only individual and community effort that will make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. “Our support and resource mobilisation for community interventions remains CLICK TO READ MORE