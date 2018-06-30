‘Nothing sinister about AG resignation’

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE resignation of acting Auditor General Ron Mwambwa should not be politicised because there is nothing sinister about his resignation, President Edgar Lungu has said.The head of State said he had a formal discussion with Mr Mwambwa before he resigned.

President Lungu said Mr Mwambwa indicated to him during the meeting that he was going to step down from his position because he needed to pursue some personal endeavours in Liberia.