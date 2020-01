MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

KANSANSHI 2 NAPSA 0

KANSANSHI Dynamos’ 2 – 0 win over Napsa Stars yesterday denied the latter an opportunity to go top much to the frustration of coach Mohhamed Fathi.

Jacob Ngulube and Walford Sikanyika scored a goal apiece in both halves to ensure Napsa leave Solwezi empty-handed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/