Not too old to meet First Lady

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IF IT was a privilege for First Lady Esther Lungu to meet a 106 years old woman, she chose a perfect moment for the invite – her birthday.

It’s not as if Mrs Lungu wanted the old woman to be an example of how far she would go in counting her years on earth, but the story of Monalisa Chuni and her daughter, Esther Mobola, is one the First Lady is touched with beyond her sentimental attachment to her birthday.

Recently, the First Lady read their story published in the Sunday Mail of May 24 and she was touched to learn that Ms Mobola was taking care of her over 100-year-old mother.

It was then that the First Lady decided to invite the two to State House on the occasion of her birthday to see for herself what she had read in the newspaper.

Ms Mobola, 83, could not believe it when she received a message on June 1 that the First Lady wanted to see her together with her 106-year-old mother, Ms Chuni.

When this reporter accompanied State House staff to Shantumbu, Ms Mobola had no idea of the intended visit.

She welcomed us and ushered us in her two-room house.

After exchanging pleasantries, State House staff made known the purpose of our visit to her home but initially Ms Mobola was reluctant to accept the invite.

She thought her mother was going to be taken away from her for good.

“I cannot allow it. I and my mother will remain here and CLICK TO READ MORE