Not time to mingle, yet

There is palpable excitement in Zambia outside the political sphere. The significant drop in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country is such deep relief that many denizens take it that they are now free to mingle. The excitement is understandable, but certainly not the glaring dropping of the guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Coronavirus related deaths in the last seven days have reduced from 45 the previous week to 22. This represents about 51 percent reduction in the number of deaths and this is very good reason to be happy. The Ministry of Health has noted a further 34 percent reduction in the number of new cases recorded compared to the previous week from 2,288 to 1,502. The overall test positivity has also reduced further to four percent during the just-ended week. The national SARS-CoV-2 test positivity scorecard shows that over the last two weeks, there has been an overall national positivity of less than five percent. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary – Technical Services Kennedy Malama said at provincial level, the same was observed for Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central, Southern, and Eastern provinces, whereas the rest of the provinces unfortunately had an average positivity above five percent, with Northwestern Province posting a 15 percent positivity. This is very encouraging on many fronts, particularly in business at all levels ranging from tuntemba (roadside stalls) to mega corporates. The country is expected to see increased economic activities for the betterment of the economy. Any positive gains made against COVID-19 are music to the ear because not only does it restore confidence for people to engage in productive activities, but also reduces the strain on the health delivery system along with all the attendant issues. Gains are also an assurance that lives will be saved and the human resource will continue being available for various responsibilities. This is, however, not time to drop the guard. In fact, the guard should never, ever be dropped. This deadly disease can strike when and where it is least expected. Carelessness could trigger another wave of the disease which keeps mutating and getting deadlier, as is the case with the delta variant.

Although it is evident that the number of cases have significantly dropped, the public should wait for expert advice before they restore some measure of normalcy on their day to day activities. It is a pity, therefore, that without any official announcement, public places such as bars and restaurants have re-opened and are operating almost 24/7. Much as business had suffered due to restrictions which had been imposed on the operational hours, it is too early to start trading at full scale. Businesses such as restaurants and bars may reopen but they should still keep the guard up, as difficult as this may be. The country must continue in earnest with all COVID-19 mitigation measures contained in the disease prevention and management frameworks so that there is no regression on gains achieved so far. Health authorities must also keep abreast with all the developments around the disease because it would appear there are always changes about the fight against the disease due to its novelty. As the new government settles, it should consider adjusting school calendars in line with COVID peaks. Past experience shows that the disease peaks around April-May thereabout up to July-August. Therefore the school terms should be adjusted in that way.

This will prepare the learners and teachers from primary to tertiary level psychologically. For manufacturers and traders, it is time to stock pile so that when that time comes, they have adequate stock of consumables, especially food to cushion upward adjustments of prices during restrictions. Preventive materials such as masks and sanitisers should be produced en masse to be ready for any eventuality, including a possible fourth wave. Citizens must keep on adhering to the six golden rules all the time and everywhere by masking up in public; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; avoiding crowded places and staying at home; seeking medical attention early if symptomatic and getting vaccinated.

In fact, vaccination is the way to go. Most economies, including soccer leagues have opened up because of mass vaccination.

It is a pity Zambia is still struggling with vaccinations. Out of the almost 10 million who are expected to be vaccinated, only about 573,260 have been vaccinated so far. The opening up of public activities could be so much faster if more people get vaccinated, as is happening in other parts of the world.