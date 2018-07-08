NOT TILL DEATH

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

OVER 4,000 divorce cases have been recorded in the first quarter of 2018 and Western Province is topping the list with 967 cases.

The cases have been attributed to adultery, lack of love and use of abusive language and insults.

According to local court records, cases in Western Province have seen an increase from the 860 cases that were recorded last year for the whole year.

Lusaka Province registered the highest number of divorce cases at 4,107 from January to December last year, attributed to infidelity, gender-based violence and unemployment among men as major reasons.

In the first quarter of this year, Lusaka Province has recorded 844 divorce cases with the shortest marriage lasting three months and the longest marriage at the time of divorce being READ MORE