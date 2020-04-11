Not power-hungry

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WITH the other camp insisting that they vacate office as their mandate ended on March 19, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba has tried to explain the situation, saying they do not want to leave any vacuum at Football House.

But whether that explanation will be sufficient for the other camp is another matter. World soccer governing body FIFA has already provided guidance. In a letter dated March 30, 2020 to Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga, FIFA said the current executive led by Andrew Kamanga as president should remain in office until elections are held for the sake of