Not moved by marriage: 15-yr-old fights for education

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

JUST at a point when Phaless Kayombo, 15, had lost hope about continuing with her education, help has come her way.

Phaless, of Ng’ombe Township, thought her educational journey would end in Grade 7.

Her mother, who worked tirelessly to support her in school, died last year before she wrote her Grade Seven examinations.

“My mother’s relatives told me to get married, saying no one will support me to continue with my education. They even said they will find a man to marry me, adding that I will go nowhere even if I get educated,” Phaless says.

She says her mother’s relatives mocked her that no one will come through for her as her father does not do anything.

Phaless says she did not get discouraged by negative sentiments from her family but hoped that someone will come through to sponsor her.

She says she is happy that a sponsor has come through for her.

Phaless has pledged to work hard to achieve her dreams of becoming a nurse.

She says she wants to contribute to saving people’s lives.

“I believe education is the key to success, and once I am educated, I will take my sisters out of poverty. I have refused to get married because it is not the solution,” Phaless says.

She says her mother always told her to get educated and she wants to fulfil her wish.

Phaless says: “I want to thank Mrs Mwiinga for the support she has rendered. I promise to work hard to appreciate her good gesture.”

Philanthropist Violet Mwiinga says she was touched by Phaless’s story when she read the Daily Mail.

She says she wants to see to it that Phaless gets an education so that she can come out of poverty and live a successful life.

“I was touched by her story because she has shown determination to return to school even in the middle of challenges. Education will take Phaless forward and I want to help her realise her ambitions and dreams,” Mrs Mwiinga says.

She says she values girl-child education and has pledged to