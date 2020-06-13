Not just yet

DURING President Edgar Lungu’s fifth address to the nation on COVID-19 a fortnight ago, owners of bars and nightclubs were assured that they have not been forgotten.

President Lungu was categorical by stating that their businesses are critical to their livelihoods and the country’s socio-economic fabric.

The head of State informed the owners of bars and nightclubs that their outlets will be opened once consultations are concluded on how they should operate in the midst of the coronavirus.

He directed the ministers of Local Government, Health, and Commerce, Trade and Industry to quicken these consultations.

The President noted that COVID-19 could become endemic, as stated by the World Health Organisation. This means it is a disease that may be here for a long time and people worldwide would have to learn to live with it.

This is why Government has been loosening some restrictions because it cannot just stand by and look while an uncertain future unfolds before it. The

country needs to survive in the midst of all this. As a result, Government has been opening up some sectors systematically under the new normal.

Already, restrictions on certain outlets, including restaurants, casinos and gymnasiums, have been eased.

In the education sector, examination classes for grades seven, nine and 12 have since resumed, while students in colleges and universities are due to open on June 30.

The tourism sector too is slowly getting out of its hibernation. Businesses are cautiously reopening. The key condition is that owners, employees and customers continue to observe the health guidelines.

This is as it should be in these corona disease times.

Bar and nightclub owners have been on the lookout for a signal from Government since they were assured that their outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how they should operate in this COVID-19 period. It is therefore surprising that some owners of bars and nightclubs are threatening to reopen before a directive is given.

In fact, we are aware that some of them have actually been opening their bars and operating against the law and legal advice.

Being one of the sectors negatively impacted by the continued closure, it is clear that bar and nightclub owners are running out of patience, hence their resolve to open today – with or without authority.

We understand their impatience, considering that they too need to earn a living as do the many workers they employ.

It is, however, of utmost importance to first of all follow the law. Secondly, it is misplaced to equate a school situation to that of a bar. Thirdly, it must not be forgotten that the virus is still amongst us and it could begin to rise rapidly if we mingle carefree.

Lessons abound from the happenings in other parts of the world where some people believe that the disease has been contained and that they should go about their business without need to worry about precautions.

A case in point is in the USA where the unfortunate murder of George Floyd triggered mass protests. It is believed that these unguarded mass gatherings have caused a new rise in the number of cases which have now culminated to over 2 million.

We all know that bar and nightclub scenarios are a perfect recipe for a spike in cases. If they are to open, it is virtually impossible to impose the kind of restrictions that are put for schools, shops and workplaces.

Some would argue that there are similar near-chaotic scenes in markets where thousands of people mingle every day and yet there is hardly any worrisome rise in the number of cases.

This is not entirely true. Many people trading in markets and the customers do actually take some measure of caution such as wearing face masks, although admittedly compliance is below expectations.

Even such limited precaution is unlikely to prevail in a nightclub. Do club owners really have a solution on how to enforce compliance of maskingup, social distancing and hand washing?

Most unlikely.

Is it practicable to limit the number of people getting into a nightclub and eventually onto the dance floor? Most unlikely.

This is not because the proprietors of these outlets don’t want such measures enforced, but rather because clients want to return to their old ways of mingling.

The pressure is high from patrons, many of whom are dissatisfied with takeaways. They want to speak, or even shout, into each other’s faces; pat each other; brush shoulders in toilets; and hug each other on the dance floor and when their soccer team scores as they watch on the big screen.

That said, though, this important cog in Zambia’s socio-economic machinery cannot be ignored.

A phased approached could be considered, as is the case in other sectors.

The phase that could follow takeaways could be restricting the time these outlets stay open – in addition to efforts being made to adhere to the health requirements.

The onus or challenge is on the proprietors to prove that they are up to the task.

It ought to be realised too that Zambia’s low number of COVID-19 cases is not by accident, but rather a result of well thought-out plans and implementation of these decisions.

After such an impressive record, it would be folly to just open all doors and let everyone do as they wish.