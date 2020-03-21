Not just politics: Chitangala is gender, youths activist

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

CHILANDO Chitangala served as deputy mayor of the City of Lusaka for a period of three years.

A position she held until she lost to incumbent Jonas Shakafuswa who defeated her during the 2019 elections for deputy mayors.

Ms Chitangala an entrepreneur who boasts of running a successful business talks of making a comeback on the political scene.

This time she dreams big, but she has declined to disclose the position she will be vying for in the 2021 general elections.

“I have decided to contest for a much higher position in the 2021 general elections because I have gained enough experience and understand what leadership is,’’ she said.

Born in the 1970s from Musa and Agness Chitangala, Chilando had 10 siblings. She however said two of her brothers have since passed onhttp://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/