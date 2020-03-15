Not all that fills is nshima

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has advised citizens to look to other foods like pumpkins to reduce dependency on nshima in the wake of high mealie-meal prices.

ZACA executive secretary Juba Sakala says there are various healthy foods that Zambians can consider apart from nshima or maize meal porridge.

“We have on several occasions advised consumers to look beyond maize meal and the issue of nshima. We have various types of healthy and nutritious foods. For example, I don’t see why people should cry foul because there is enough food like pumpkins, groundnuts and CLICK TO READ MORE