KELLY NJOMBO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

GUILTY of missing a myriad of scoring opportunities in Wednesday’s 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations last round first-leg against Congo-Brazzaville, Zambia striker Patson Daka is looking forward to an improved performance in Sunday’s return fixture.

Daka was the chief culprit, missing four sure goals at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/