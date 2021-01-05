Norwegians bail out 600,000 farmers in 4 countries

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Norwegian government will invest US$17 million in the development of agricultural markets for 600,000 smallholder farmers in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The project, which will be spearheaded by Farm to Market Alliance (FTMA), also plans to engage over 3,000 agricultural small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in profitable food value chains, thus boosting their income and sustainability.

FTMA, which is a unique coalition consisting of six organisations namely Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Bayer Crop Science Division, Rabobank, Syngenta Crop Protection, Yara International and the World Food Programme (WFP), is aimed at developing a sustainable and profitable agricultural sector in Africa.

According to a statement issued by FTMA, the partnership addresses major challenges smallholder farmers face.

"The FTMA is proud to announce that the Norwegian government will continue its support with a commitment of US$17 million over three years. This grant will help ensure that agricultural markets work better for hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers in