Northwestern Energy, Zesco in talks over supply deal

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

NORTHWESTERN Energy Corporation Limited (NWEC) is in talks with Zesco Limited for a concession deal to supply power to Solwezi town in North-Western Province. The power supply project, which will cost the company about US$50 million, will involve putting up infrastructure to wheel electricity to the mining region. The private power utility already supplies power to Kalumbila, Lumwana and Kabitaka housing estates in the province. The company plans a pilot project before the final deal can be inked. Currently, NWEC has a bulk supply agreement (BSA) with Zesco for power purchase and supplies to its clients in North-Western Province. NWEC managing director Andrew Kamanga said in an interview recently that the company has approached Zesco to see if it can be allowed to supply power to Solwezi on a concession agreement. Mr Kamanga said the Ministry of Energy has already approved the pilot project. “The Ministry of Energy gave a go-ahead almost a year ago and we are just finalising with Zesco, waiting to see how we can CLICK TO READ MORE