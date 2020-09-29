Northern Province in FISP

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

ABOUT 95,728 farmers out of the 98,315 listed on the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Northern Province have deposited the K400 required for them to access the inputs.

Northern Province agriculture coordinator Elizabeth Chuma said in an interview yesterday that the farmers started depositing the money early this month.

Ms Chuma said the positive response that the Ministry of Agriculture has received from the farmers has compelled it to embark on early distribution of farm inputs.

"About 97 percent of farmers benefiting from the Farmer Input Support Programme have started receiving the farm inputs following the payment of the