North-Western farmers called to feed DRC market

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

FARMERS in North-Western Province should scale up cultivation of potatoes because of the huge demand of the commodity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

North-Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NWCCI) president Mukumbi Kafuta says farmers should take advantage of the ‘yawning’ market to diversify from maize to potato production.

He said there is need to embrace agriculture and regional industrialisation to foster growth and attain sustainable development.

"We need to produce more than we can consume owing to the