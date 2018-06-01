North-West next

TEVEN MVULA, Solwezi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu struck a unifying chord in Solwezi yesterday, vowing to continue taking development to all the provinces including those from which he received the least votes in the last election.And 2,680 members, including three councillors, ditched the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), prompting the President to declare that the province will soon become its next stronghold.

The President said it was absurd for some Patriotic Front (PF) senior members to cry foul that he is taking too much development to North-Western, Western and Southern provinces because they did not vote for him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/