North-West MFEZ excites Govt

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is optimistic that the development of two multi facility economic zones (MFEZ) in North-Western Province is key in boosting domestication of the value chain and job creation in the region.

North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu is hopeful that with the establishment of MFEZ in the region will bear fruits following trade tours that Government has taken to Asians countries among them China.