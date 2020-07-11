North-West DCs replaced

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Solwezi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has terminated contracts for six district commissioners (DCs) in North-Western Province, which has 11 districts.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela announced this yesterday during a meeting with heads of government departments.

Mr Mangimela said the terminated contracts are those for DCs for Chavuma, Manyinga, Kabompo, Kasempa, Mufumbwe and Ikelengé.

The contracts for Solwezi DC Rosemary Kamalonga and her Kalumbila counterpart Robinson Kalota have been renewed.

Mr Mangimela said President Lungu has appointed Frederick Fwoloshi as DC for Chavuma, taking over from Benjamin Mufunga, while Geoffrey Malaiti is new Manyinga DC, taking over from Queen Manela.

The President has further appointed Patrick Kasoka as Kabompo DC. He has taken over from Shatewa Ndumba, while Philospher Chandamali is the new DC for Kasempa, replacing Goodson Sansakuwa.