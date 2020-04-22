North towers mounting cheers minister

KALONDE NYATI, Kasama

THE installation of communication towers in Northern Province has eased the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) awareness messages because of improved connectivity.

And as demand for electricity continues to increase, Northern Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry chairperson John Zulu has called on Government to take advantage of the water resources in the region to develop power generation projects.

Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu said in an interview recently that the development has also helped to facilitate commerce through various digital platforms in the wake of COVID-19.

Zamtel has, through the Government Communications Tower Phase Two project, installed 658 facilities across the