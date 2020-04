NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

NORTHERN parts of Zambia received the highest rainfall in recorded history of above 2,000 millimetres (mm) in the 2019/2020 rainy season.

Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) acting director Edson Nkonde says data shows that most places in the northern region had rainfall exceeding the 1,300mm average.

"Misamfu and Mpulungu had 2,057mm and 1,822mm respectively. This is record-breaking rainfall in history