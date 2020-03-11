Nonagenarian shares marriage tips that work

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

JAMES and Joyce Mapoma have been married for 68 years. Over these years, they have never gone on separation.

No idea of divorce has crossed their minds during the period.

Love for family and respect for each other and, above all, the fear of God have been pillars for the Mapomas’ long-life marriage union, according to Mr Mapoma, now 95.

His wife Joyce is 86 years old.

The statistics that in 2019 alone 20,818 marriages were dissolved through Zambia’s local court system saddened Mr Mapoma.

Infidelity, adultery, gender-based violence, and poor communication among spouses were some of the major reasons why the affected couples sought divorce.

The average age of couples seeking divorce is between 20 and 45, with majority of those filing the lawsuits being men.