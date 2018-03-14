Non-banking financial sector performs well

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S non-banking financial institution sector performed well last year with combined sales of K5.5 billion from K3.75 billion in 2016.

Bureaux de Change Association of Zambia said the sector’s outlook remains positive due to the introduction of real-time online monitoring system by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ).

Association president Paul Kalumba said currently, there are 80 registered bureaux de change businesses in Zambia with a combined number of branches over 130 across the country.

In response to a query recently, Mr Kalumba said of the 130 branches, 89 are in Lusaka, 24 on the Copperbelt, nine Southern, six Muchinga, three Eastern, two North-Western and one Central while Western, Northern and Luapula have no outlets .

"Generally, the performance of the sector was satisfactory last year, with…