Nolle entered in Mucheleka case

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

THE State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy secretary general for politics Patrick Mucheleka and three others were charged with aggravated robbery.

But the malicious damage to property charge the accused are facing has been maintained.

This is in a case Mucheleka and three others were charged with aggravated robbery, a non-bailable offence and malicious damage to property.

Others accused are Elias Mubanga, Samuel Ngwila and Chinyimba Bwalya.

It is alleged on September 13, this year, Mucheleka, Mubanga and Ngwila stormed a