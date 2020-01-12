‘No young midwives here’

HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba in Northern Province says some pregnant women in rural areas would rather deliver in their homes than be attended to in conventional health centres by midwives young enough to be their children.

He said the women are uncomfortable about exposing their nakedness to young midwives, some of whom are men.

He said this when Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya called on him.