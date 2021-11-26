No workshop allowances

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN LINE with President Hakainde Hichilema's persistent call for prudent management of public resources, newly appointed ministers and permanent secretaries scheduled to attend a workshop next week will not receive any allowances, unlike the case previously. The President does not see any reason why civil servants should be paid during the workshop because the meeting will be part of their duties. "Next week, we have a workshop, a day's workshop, there will be no allowances paid because we will be on duty. That is what was going on [in the previous regime], there is a workshop at Mulungushi [International Conference Centre], there is a schedule of allowances," he said. The President said this yesterday when he swore in 20 senior government officials who include Lusaka High Court judge Alice Sitali, Commissioner of Lands Lynn Habanji and 18 permanent secretaries for various ministries. The permanent secretaries sworn in include Josephs Akafumba (Home Affairs and Internal Security), Green Mbozi (Agriculture), Anna Songolo (Fisheries and Livestock), Yvonne Mpundu (Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development), Sakwiba Musiwa (Mines and Minerals Development), Frederick Mwalusaka (Transport and Logistics) and Daphne Soko-Chabu (Lands and Natural Resources). Others are Joe Kalusa (Water and Sanitation), Kennedy Kalunga (Information and Media), Boniface Nalishuwa (Labour and Social Security), Beatrice Darko (Community Development and Social Services), Kangwa Chileshe (Youth, Sport and Arts), Paul Thole (Eastern Province), Augustine Kasongo (Copperbelt), Henry Mungule (Muchinga), Grandson Katambi (North-Western) and Namani Monze (Southern). Like he advised the 16 permanent secretaries and other senior government officials he swore in last week, the President reiterated his call for