No work permit for coach

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not issue a work permit to Vaselin Jelusic if the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) goes ahead to give the Serbian a contract to take over the Chipolopolo job.

And in a statement issued yesterday, FAZ communications manager Mwazi Chanda said: "The Football Association of Zambia wishes to advise members of the public that it has taken note of Government's directive and will comply.