‘No Wasted Time’ for El Mukuka

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

HOUSE music DJ and producer EL Mukuka, who is fresh off his collaboration with African dance music legend Black Coffee and Karyendasoul, has a new mystically-sounding collaboration that features the likes of Marocco and James Sakala.

Titled No Wasted Time, the song which is in English and Bemba, is written in a contemporary ballad-style format that fuses African rhythms and melodies with Western songwriting elements.

James Sakala’s velvety smooth kalindula vocal marries seamlessly with Marocco’s signature soulful sound.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/