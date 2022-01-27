No to violence against women in workplaces

EMELDA MWITWA, Lusaka

WATCHING a video of Kasama district administrative officer Beatrice Namukoko crying like a child and calling for help in her office, as youths, young enough to be her children, wallop her, is not something anyone would want to look at twice. What breaks my heart the most is the dehumanisation of the woman by people who traditionally I would call her own children and the impudence against the boss lady by male chauvinists who believe the only way to criticise a woman is through a punch. It is for this reason that women are battered by intimate partners in homes, and the same reason why violence against women – both physical and emotional – continues to be a daunting challenge in our society. While it is rare to see boss ladies being beaten physically, violence against women is a common occurrence in places of work. Many women complain of verbal slur (emotional violence) through unfair criticism and outright insults by people who believe that’s the correct way to disagree with a woman. For your information, many working women, including entrepreneurs, have experienced insults or threats of violence from male workmates or clients because that’s how society treats women. So the attackers in the Kasama video are young men, believed to be United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres, who were unrelenting in unleashing punches on the defenceless Namukoko as she wailed helplessly. Efforts from council police to rescue the woman were met with violent resistance from the unruly cadres. A frightened Namukoko then took cover under a table as the suspected party cadres continued berating her and threatening her with more punches while she holed up beneath the conference table. Ms Namukoko, 53, was just reporting for work when she was attacked by the cadres for “refusing” to process empowerment forms and allegedly being a Patriotic Front (PF) cadre. This attack brings to mind a similar incident last year in which PF cadres stormed the Ministry of Works and Supply in Lusaka to physically sort out a woman they believed was UPND and frustrating the works of the former ruling party. The woman, who was serving in the transport and control unit, was in her office when the cadres forced their way in and ordered her to follow them to the permanent secretary’s office where they made a case against her. Led by one Charles Kakulu, the cadres locked the woman’s office and threatened to burn her alive because they allegedly had evidence that she was frustrating government work. In the video, the woman, identified as Sherry, is seen following the cheeky cadres to the permanent secretary’s office where they demanded that she vacates office in kangaroo court style. Sherry tried to defend herself against the allegations of the cadres as the permanent secretary before whom she was arraigned remained mute, obviously out of fear of victimisation. If you recall very well, the harassment of Sherry was roundly condemned by many well-meaning Zambians. Sadly, we have sympathisers of the current ruling party taking the same unpopular path.

Well, I am glad that both President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President WK Mutale-Nalumango have come out to condemn the barbaric attack against Ms Namukoko by suspected UPND cadres. That is how things ought to be because it shows political will at the highest echelon of power against the ruthless reign of cadres, which Zambians unanimously denounced in the August 12, 2021 polls. In a way, this also serves to denounce violence against women in the workplaces and many other public domains. The President has openly stated that he will not shield political cadres who may want to enter public offices to harass civil servants because that amounts to criminality. “No cadres should enter a public office and beat anyone. If they have a complaint, they must deliver the complaint, we will attend to the complaint. No violence!” President Hichilema said. The President further says he expects law enforcers to act against cadre-driven criminality without expecting instructions from him. Well, it is good to see the suspects in this matter being nabbed and taken to court, but I will not dwell on that today because the matter is still active in court. My interest today is to condemn violence against women in the workplaces, in whatever form, whether physical or emotional. I hope that victims of violence in the workplace and other social spheres such as politics will take advantage of the prevailing political will against gender-based violence to come out of their cocoons and exercise their participatory rights in different spheres of influence. This is not the time for women to be cowed by detractors from asserting their position in society and actively participating in community and national activities nor taking up challenging positions at work, in politics and many other decision-making platforms. Fault-finders will always be there and women of influence should not expect everyone to pat them on the back, but rather their inspiration should come from serving to the best of their ability and always doing the right thing. I am glad that after what she described as a near-death ordeal, the Kasama district administrative officer is undeterred by the ferocious attack by cadres. Ms Namukoko told this newspaper that the assault she was subjected to by the rowdy young men will not deter her from carrying out her duties. This should be the spirit by all victims of violence – never to give up, because, obviously, while detractors exist, there are many, many people who believe in the fundamental partnership between men and women in all social spheres. And believe you me, this is a partnership we cannot dispense with because that would spell the end of humanity. Email:eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm/emeldashonga@yahoo.com Phone:0211-221364/227793