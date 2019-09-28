No tax on imported gas stoves

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO MITIGATE the effects of climate change and promote the use of alternative energy sources, Government has proposed to zero-rate duty on gas stoves, cookers and boilers.

Government has also proposed a K1.1 billion for investment in energy infrastructure to diversify and boost electricity generation.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng'andu said during the budget presentation yesterday that the energy sector has been adversely affected by climate change, especially in the second half of 2019.