‘No students should administer medication’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PHARMACISTS in public health facilities should avoid delegating duties to students as any mishap can cost their jobs.

Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Kennedy Saini says it is unacceptable by law for a student to administer medicines to patients because they are not registered to do so.

On Tuesday, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo had an impromptu visit to Matero Level One Hospital where she found a student manning the pharmacy.

There was no proper explanation on the whereabouts of the full-time staff on duty.

After the tour, Ms Masebo said she is aware that some medical personnel are absconding work and delegating responsibilities to students and volunteers.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Saini said certified pharmacists should always be in charge of administering drugs because students are CLICK TO READ MORE