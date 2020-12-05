No stroll for Pensioners – Ngazi coach

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WITH NAPSA Stars’ task half-done going into today’s CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round first leg match following their 5-1 win in the first leg, you would expect the opponents to arrive here with the intention of just limiting the damage.

But not for Ngazi Sport coach Ahmed Salim Allaoui, who says the Pensioners will be in for a surprise today despite enjoying a seemingly comfortable 5-1 advantage going into this match.

Speaking during the pre-match briefing yesterday, Allaoui, who spoke through an interpreter, said the technical bench has studied NAPSA’s play and will unleash the unexpected today at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium.

"We now have an idea on how NAPSA plays and we will play a different game tomorrow, with a new tactical