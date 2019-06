PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is not awarding any grants under a solar power grant programme, the public has been alerted.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has refuted rumours circulating on social media that the Ministry of Energy, the World Bank and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are awarding grants under a solar power grant programme. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/