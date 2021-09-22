No Sautu for Equatorial Guinea fixture

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United midfielder Spencer Sautu will miss next month’s back-to-back Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Equatorial Guinea due to a fractured arm.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba confirmed that Sautu will be out for a month and will have to wait a bit longer before making his debut for the Ndola side.

“Spencer came from the national team with a fracture on his arm. I think he is on a POP (plaster of paris), so he will be resting for one month but he will just be doing light training,” Numba said.

The Chipolopolo will be away to Equatorial Guinea on October 7 before hosting the West Africans three days later in Ndola.

Sautu, who was not registered for CAF Champions League after joining the club slightly late, was in the stands on Saturday as Zesco failed to advance to the first round of the competition despite beating Royal Leopards 2-1.

National team interim coach Beston Chambeshi used Sautu as a second-half substitute in both matches against Mauritania and CLICK TO READ MORE