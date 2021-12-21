No sacred cows on Forest 27 – Nkombo

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE law will not be applied selectively in correcting wrongs that happened in the alleged illegal land allocation in the controversial Forest 27. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says illegal structures will be demolished even if the decision will make the New Dawn administration unpopular. Forest 27 is the city’s water recharge zone. Some notable people that allegedly have plots in Forest 27 include former republican Vice-President Inonge Wina, former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata and former Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo. Others are former Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe, former Minister of Defence Davies Chama and former Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale. Mr Nkombo said the law will be ignorant and blind towards the social status of law breakers.

"Unless we repeal the law, we will have to do the extreme…meaning to drop down any illegal establishments that are built whether by the high society people or those at the low enclave of society. "And if the political will is going to exit from our favour as a result of doing the right thing, then so be it," Mr Nkombo said. The minister was speaking yesterday when he officiated at the launch of the 2021 Urban Planning and Housing Observatory Symposium hosted by Civic Forum on Housing and Habitat Zambia with support from WE Effect, a Swedish cooperative agency. Mr Nkombo said authorities