No room for sub-standard content, Kalunga tells media

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE media industry has become highly competitive and has left no room for sub-standard content in news and programming, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has said.

Mr Kalunga said media institutions have a duty to ensure their content is of high standard to remain attractive and afloat.

Officiating at the BBC Media Action training for Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) newsroom staff yesterday, Mr Kalunga urged media houses in the country to prioritise training for their personnel.

“To achieve this, well-trained and skilled media personnel is critical, the purpose for which we have gathered here today,” Mr Kalunga said.

Mr Kalunga said Government is considering engaging various media training institutions such as universities, colleges and other stakeholders on the need to review the media training curriculum to align it with current media trends.

“The current media training curriculum is old and generally out of step with the current journalism practice, which has become CLICK TO READ MORE