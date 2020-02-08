No room for error on top

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH only two points separating first from fourth, a competitive round of matches awaits the Super Division today with Nkana’s hold on the summit facing a Lusaka Dynamos test.

Leading the table with 38 points, anything less than a win for Nkana, who have not been wholly convincing despite being top, may see them give up leadership should either Green Eagles or NAPSA Stars beat Green Buffaloes and Nkwazi, respectively.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/