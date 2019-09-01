No reverse gear in marriage

HOW WE MET With MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IN HIS 11 years of marriage, Lazarous Jere has learnt that marriage is like a vehicle which has no reverse gear but only moves forward. He believes there is no going back when one decides to go into marriage.

Lazarous, who is married to Naomi Mbewe, says getting married is the most difficult decision that one has to make, and must ensure that they do not regret it later.

Lazarous proposed to marry Naomi in 2007. The two attended the same church.

A year later, the couple got married and they now have two children.

“My wife and I were brought up from different backgrounds, hence it was not easy for us to blend,” says Lazarous.

“But through tolerance, we have managed to stay together for this long. My Prayer is that we should grow old together until God takes one of us,” he adds.

Growing old together is also Naomi’s wish.

“We will grow old together, I don’t think there is anything that can make me leave him.”

She says marriage is not a contract but a life-time commitment in which people should learn to handle challenges that come with it.