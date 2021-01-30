No relief for Pensioners

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

LISTENING to NAPSA Stars coach Mohammed Fathi after his team’s 2-1 loss to Kabwe Warriors on Wednesday, you could see a man who desperately needs a rest not just for himself but the entire team to try to possibly re-charge.

His was indeed a desperate plea.

“The players are not used to this fixture, we are getting tired,” he said. “We have seen some teams ask for rest, like Green Eagles, Nkana, [and] even Forest had one week rest. We are trying to help the system but it hit us back badly.

“We have tried to compromise so that we don’t disturb the competition, but it hit us back, so my appeal to people at Football House is to look at the team, my players are tired, we need to rest one week. If we rest for one week, we will manage to sort out our problem and we will manage to come to our winning ways.

“I have already 10 players injured and all of them are key players, so the situation is not CLICK TO READ MORE