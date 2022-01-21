No prison break for struggling Bankers

MATHEWS KABAMBA, President Stadium,Kabwe

PRISON 0 ZANACO 0

THE form Zanaco is currently showing is what is getting other managers in the league sacked. But from the look of things, Kelvin Kaindu still has time at Sunset Stadium. In the last nine games, the team has collected 13 points from a possible 27. That is not form for title contenders. Yesterday, the team recorded a second consecutive draw in the league when they played to a scoreless draw against Prison Leopards at President Stadium in Kabwe. The Bankers were lucky to escape with a point as Junior Zulu’s disallowed goal would have changed the narrative had it been allowed to stand. Zanaco first threatened in the opening minute with Moses Phiri shooting from long range but his effort went wide. A minute later, Prison responded with a similar shot after Langson Kapumbo tried to beat Zanaco keeper Charles Lawu. In the 32nd minute, Zanaco could have been gifted a goal by former player Peter Banda who headed narrowly wide in an attempt to clear Salulani Phiri’s cross. Zanaco had the best chance of the game when Erick Owusu eluded the Prison defence eight minutes from the restart but directed his shot on the crossbar for Prison to survive. Three minutes later, once upon a time golden boy Conlyde Luchanga had a golden chance in a one on one situation with Zanaco keeper Lawu but shot wide with the keeper to beat.

Prison mounted the pressure and in the 55th minute Zulu thought he had beaten the offside trap when he shot in the Zanaco net but the assistant referee flagged offside. The makeshift defence of Zanaco which has defensive midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu at the heart was eluded by Prison with Luchanga feeding another ball to Zulu who finished with ease in the 62nd minute but was again flagged offside. Kaindu rang changes in the 70th minute brining in Obino Chisala for Owusu and John Sikaumbwe for Chisamba Lungu. Prison appeared the most determined and had more goalmouth action but were left hard done by poor finishing.The Bankers had their own